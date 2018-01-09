Woman, 62, froze to death after fall on porch

BARNESBORO, Pa. --
Authorities say a 62-year-old Pennsylvania woman was found frozen to death in her home's enclosed porch over the weekend after an apparent fall.

The (Johnstown) Tribune-Democrat reported Monday that a coroner said the woman had been dead for four days before being found Saturday in Susquehanna Township. Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees says temperatures in the area were -7 degrees.

Officials say they found her after a family member who couldn't get in contact with the woman requested that authorities check up on her. The death has been ruled an accident. The woman's name has not been released.

Officials said the home's oil furnace wasn't on when authorities arrived. They told the paper that the woman had previously fallen but refused treatment and returned home.
