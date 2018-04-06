  • LIVE VIDEO Live video from 6abc.com
Woman, 86, killed after car crashes into her Franconia Township, Pa. home

By
FRANCONIA TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Authorities say an 86-year-old woman is dead after a car crashed into her home in Franconia Township, Montgomery County.

It happened just after 12 a.m. Friday in the 300 block Harleysville Road, near Godshall Road.
Police tell Action News officers arrived to find a 1995 Toyota sedan inside the southwest corner of a home.

They say the car traveled across the lawns of three neighboring homes and crashed into a bedroom, trapping an elderly woman.

First responders worked to free the 86-year-old victim, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name was not immediately released.
Police say the driver of the sedan, a 21-year-old man, got out of the vehicle on his own.

He was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital to be treated for injuries described as non-life-threatening.

A person in the home early Friday morning told Action News the family was going through a difficult time and declined to speak on camera.

Police say no one else in the home was injured.

There was no immediate word what led to the crash or whether charges were pending against the driver.
