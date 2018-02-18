Woman dies, 2 firefighters injured in house fire in Fox Chase

Woman dies, 2 firefighters injured in house fire in Fox Chase. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on February 17, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police say a woman was killed and two firefighters were injured in a house fire in Philadelphia's Fox Chase neighborhood.

The fire started around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on 7600 block of Veree Road.

Crews arrived to heavy flames showing from both floors of a two-story house.

The victim's body was found on the second floor. Authorities believe she was about 70-years-old.

The two firemen are in stable condition at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

The blaze was placed under control after 7:45 p.m.

