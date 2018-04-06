Woman killed after car crashes into her Franconia Township, Pa. home

EMBED </>More Videos

Deadly crash in Franconia Twp.: Bob Brooks reports during Action News Mornings on April 6, 2018. (WPVI)

By
FRANCONIA TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Authorities say a woman is dead after a car crashed into her home in Franconia Township, Montgomery County.

It happened just after 12 a.m. Friday in the 300 block Harleysville Road, near Godshall Road.
EMBED More News Videos

Watch video from the Action Cam at the scene of a deadly crash in Franconia Twp., Pa. on April 6, 2018.



Police tell Action News officers arrived to find a 1995 Toyota sedan inside the southwest corner of a home.

They say the car crashed into a bedroom, trapping a woman who was described by police as elderly.

First responders worked to free the victim, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name was not immediately released.
EMBED More News Videos

Deadly crash in Franconia Twp.: Bob Brooks reports during Action News Mornings on April 6, 2018.



Police say the driver of the sedan, a man in his 20s, got out of the vehicle on his own.

He was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital to be treated for injuries described as non-life-threatening.

A person in the home early Friday morning told Action News the family was going through a difficult time and declined to speak on camera.

Police say no one else in the home was injured.

There was no immediate word what led to the crash or whether charges were pending against the driver.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newstraffic accidenttraffic fatalitiesFranconia Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Milder Today; Chilly Weekend
'Scholar athlete' dies after Easter shooting in Philadelphia
Opioid crisis: Top doctor urges access to overdose antidote
Shooting investigation in Bristol Township
Pa. Marine among 4 dead after helicopter crash in Calif.
Villanova honored with championship parade in Philly
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 6abc on the Villanova team bus
PHOTOS: 2018 Villanova National Championship Parade
Show More
Philly police chase and catch armed robbery suspect
3 people injured after shooting in Chester
Police warn residents of kidnapping scam in Wilmington
House collapses in North Philadelphia
3-alarm fire damages condo in Cherry Hill
More News