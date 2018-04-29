Woman killed in Northeast Philadelphia fire

One person is dead after a house fire in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday.The fire was reported around 12:30 p.m. on the 6900 block of Oakland Street."It was very upsetting to us that we came back from church to find our house was on fire," homeowner William Roseman said.It took fire crews 15 minutes to tame the blaze that residents say started on the top level of Roseman's two story row home.Inside was a 69-year-old woman, who became the city's latest fire fatality."Our tenant was supposed to go to church with us. She said she didn't feel right," Roseman said. "Maybe if she had been with us this wouldn't have happened."It's not immediately clear what sparked the blaze, but Roseman believes it started in the kitchen.The victim's friends are left wondering how she wasn't able to escape.Wilbert DePew stood in horror as his friend, who he identifies as Doreen Davis, was pulled from the burning home."I felt sick, felt sick because we knew her very well. Good friend, good church member, she loved the Lord," DePew said.She was taken to a hospital with no vital signs, and badly burned."I feel very upset. She was getting ready to move in a week, she was supposed to leave and here this happens - she dies in the fire," Roseman said.Fortunately, the flames did not spread to any other homes.The Red Cross is working with one displaced family as officials continue to investigate the fire.-----