Woman pleads guilty in Wawa sandwich mistake assault

DOVER, Del. (WPVI) --
A Delaware woman has been sentenced to 15 days in prison after attacking convenience store workers over a botched sandwich order.

Tiffany Evans also was ordered Wednesday to have no contact with any local Wawa store after pleading guilty to third-degree assault. She also must pay $900 restitution to a Wawa employee involved in the April incident.

Dover police say Evans ordered a sandwich, then yelled at a male employee for making a mistake. A female employee told Evans to stop yelling and said they would make another sandwich.

Police said Evans then threw hot coffee in the woman's face. The coffee also struck the male employee, damaging his cell phone and about $200 worth of food.

Police said Evans then pepper-sprayed the female employee and threatened to shoot her.

Police: Sandwich mistake led to thrown coffee, pepper spray. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on April 19, 2018.


