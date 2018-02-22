EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3123117" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Woman shot and killed while driving. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on February 22, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3122080" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Driver shot on Broad Street: annie McCormick reports on Action News at 11 p.m., February 21, 2018

"They took my baby girl from me. If you know who you are, just do the right thing, please," said Lisa Timmons.Stricken with unimaginable grief and barely able to speak, Timmons pleaded with her daughter's killer to come forward."Somebody took my daughter from me," she said. "She has a twin sister and nieces and nephews. And y'all left me with no one to love."23-year-old Tyisha Timmons was driving a van around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday along Broad and Grange with her twin sister, another woman and three children under the age of 6.Police say at least five shots were fired at the driver's side door. Timmons was the only one struck by the bullets."We believe the van was struck up to five times," said Philadelphia Police Capt. John Ryan. "The operator of the van was shot in the head and killed."The van crossed several lanes and crashed into a building along the 5800 block of Old York Road.The two other women in the van and the three children were taken to Einstein Medical Center, suffering from cuts and bruises.Thursday morning employees from the business where the van crashed were seen sweeping up debris from the crash.Timmons' father, James Buckman, rushed to the scene minutes after the crash."I got a call from my aunt," he told Action News. "She told me she was in an accident."The horrific images are seared in his memory.While Timmons' parents come to grips with this tragedy, Philadelphia Police are searching hard for clues.Though it is still early in the investigation, authorities say they have no reason to believe the victims were specifically targeted."We don't believe it was targeted, and we don't believe it was road rage," said Ryan.Police say video from at least one surveillance camera in the area shows the shooting.They are checking other cameras for more evidence.------