Woman stabbed on SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia

A woman is hospitalized after she was stabbed on a SEPTA bus.

The incident occurred just after 10 p.m. Friday on a route 27 bus in North Philadelphia.

A 27-year-old female was aboard the bus on the 3700 block of Germantown Avenue when she was stabbed in the forehead, neck and thigh.

Officers rushed the woman to Temple University Hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

Officers caught a suspect near Broad and Erie.

There's no word on what led to the altercation.

