Woman stumbles into NJ store with gunshot wound

Gloucester County authorities are investigating a shooting incident in Washington Township Saturday night.

It happened after 6:30 p.m. when a woman walked into a convenience store in the 100 block of Egg Harbor Road.

Police say the victim had been shot in the stomach. She was taken to a local hospital.

So far, there is no word yet on her condition or the circumstances around the shooting.

