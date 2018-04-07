Woman stumbles into NJ store with gunshot wound

Gloucester County authorities are investigating a shooting incident in Washington Township Saturday night.
It happened after 6:30 p.m. when a woman walked into a convenience store in the 100 block of Egg Harbor Road.
Police say the victim had been shot in the stomach. She was taken to a local hospital.
So far, there is no word yet on her condition or the circumstances around the shooting.
