CHURCHVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police said a young couple was murdered in their Churchville, Pa. home.

It happened on the unit block of Kitty Knight Drive in Northampton Township, Bucks County.

It is not clear when the crime occurred, but the district attorney's office said the bodies were found sometime Tuesday.

The view from Chopper 6 showed multiple police units and a mobile command center on the scene Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they received a call around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday from a painter who was working at the home. He told investigators that he went inside to use the bathroom and discovered the body of the husband lying on the second floor.

According to police, when officers arrived they also found the body of the wife upstairs.

Both were said to be unresponsive, and police said after further investigation they believe foul play was involved.

"We've had no [prior] contact with these people at all," said Northampton Township Police Chief Michael Clark. "They seem to be a nice, young couple. They just happen to be unfortunate victims."

Clark said the two victims had lived in the home for approximately a year prior to the incident.

Police said there was no evidence of forced entry at the scene, and that a rifle was recovered at the house but that it does not appear to be related to the incident.

Clark said police are currently looking for a car that belonged to one of the victims, but could not provide a description at the time.

"This is a very fluid investigation, it is moving in a couple of different directions," said Clark.

Clark said residents in the area should be concerned but not alarmed. He said police presence in the area will be increased throughout the evening.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.
