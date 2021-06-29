Play it Safe: Injury prevention tips for your summer workouts

In honor of Men's Health Month, we're focusing on steps men can take to stay healthy and fit.
Although both men and women have these types of injuries, men tend to experience them differently, such as having more exercise injuries.
We chat with Main Line Health Orthopaedic Sports Surgeon, Christopher Kester, DO. Dr. Kester to discuss common sports injuries, how to play it safe, and when to call the doctor.
What puts men at risk for suffering these types of injuries?
- A weekend warrior lifestyle.
- Trying to do too much, too soon.
- Ignoring the pain and other signs of an injury.
- Trying to do the same workouts as you did when you were much younger.
What steps can you take to lower the risk of getting injured?
- Ramp up activity slowly - Especially if it's been a while since you've worked out or if your gym was closed during the pandemic. For example, you don't need to run a marathon the first time you head out for a jog. Instead start with shorter, 10-minute runs a few times a week and work up to more mileage over time.
- Stretch before and after workouts - Dynamic stretching before you start your workout and static stretching when you're done. A good warm-up and cool down are especially important as you get older in age.
- Listen to your body - If you feel pain or something doesn't feel right, stop what you're doing. It's okay to take a rest day or two. And if you still feel pain after that, talk to your doctor.
What are some of the signs someone should see their doctor?
- If you suffer an acute injury, visit urgent care or emergency room.
- For soft tissue injuries, it's a good idea to see your doctor if 48 hours have passed without improvement after rest, ice, compression and elevation.
