13-year-old shot, injured in Philadelphia; suspect sought by police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 13-year-old was shot in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood on Sunday night.

It happened on the 5300 block of North 5th Street near West Fisher Avenue just before 10 p.m.

Police say the teen was brought to Einstein Medical Center in a private vehicle.

He was shot twice in the right arm and once in the left arm.

Officers say he is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in this case.

