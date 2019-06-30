2 good Samaritans save elderly residents in Cherry Hill house fire

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) -- Two good Samaritans jumped into action when a house went up in flames in Cherry Hill, New Jersey on Sunday.It happened around 4:30 p.m. on the 700 block of Birch Street.Action News spoke with two good Samaritans who rushed into the burning home to save two elderly residents inside."As we were driving by we both noticed flames coming from the roof. I jumped out of the car and just ran into the house," recounted Kelly Ann Bacho.Bacho says she saved a man and his wife, who they helped get into a wheelchair moments before calling 911."She was jumping out of the car before I was even parked," said Olivia Hale, who was traveling with Bacho.Everyone managed to escape without serious injury.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.