Recon Recycled Containers transforms old shipping containers into eco-friendly spaces

From tiny homes to she sheds, these former shipping containers can be customized to fit your needs.

At the Philly Home and Garden Show, you will find fresh inspiration, helpful tips, innovative products. You can also find fantastic deals in remodeling, home improvement, décor, gardening, and outdoor spaces.

Local Spotlight speaks with Jim Gibbons, owner and operator of Recon Recycled Containers, as he takes us through the transformation of taking shipping containers and turning them into custom eco-friendly livable and usable spaces.

To get started on your own model, visit reconrecycles.com or stop by and see Jim at the Philly Home and Garden Show.

The show will feature completely finished projects as well as an empty container so you can see where they started from.

For more creative inspirations, be sure to visit the Philly Home and Garden Show at the Greater Philadelphia Expo center at Oaks, February 23-25.

For tickets visit PhillyHomeAndGarden.com.