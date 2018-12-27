3 critically injured after North Philadelphia shooting

Two gunmen fired off more than a dozen bullets hitting three people in North Philadelphia overnight.All three victims are now in critical condition at the hospital, fighting for their lives.The 911 calls started coming in just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, reports of a shooting at Susquehanna Avenue and North Gratz Street.Two different men fired at least 13 shots into a group of people at the intersection, then took off running.When police got to the scene they initially only saw two victims in the street.Officers rushed a 22-year-old man to the hospital. He had been shot multiple times, with wounds to his head, face, and body.A second victim, a man in his 20s, was unresponsive when he arrived at the hospital, with at least one gunshot wound in the chest.A third victim, a 28-year-old man, showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and legs.So far, police do not have a clear description of the shooters, but there are cameras in the area.There is no word yet on a motive for the shooting.-----