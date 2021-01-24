3 shot in SW Philly, man shot on SEPTA platform during weekend violence

About a dozen shell casings at the scene of this triple shooting in Southwest at 65th St. and Dicks Ave. @PhillyPolice still on scene, no word on victims conditions or arrests. @6abc pic.twitter.com/UXsDXzg4FU — Trish Hartman (@TrishHartman) January 24, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A triple shooting, a stabbing in Center City and a shooting on a SEPTA platform are among the latest violent incidents under investigation by Philadelphia police on Sunday evening.Police say a 24-year-old man was stabbed in the face and chest around 3 p.m. near 13th and Arch streets in Center City.The victim was rushed to an area hospital where he's currently listed in critical condition.Around 2:30 p.m., police say three men were injured in a shooting on the 2700 block of South 65th Street in Southwest Philadelphia.Police confirm a 20-year-old suffered a graze wound, a 19-year-old was shot in the knee and backside and a 20-year-old was shot in the chest. All three men are listed in stable condition at an area hospital.Police are investigating a home invasion in the city's Frankford section.It happened around 5:30 p.m. when authorities say three armed suspects entered a home on the 4600 block of Horrocks Street and assaulted a 25-year-old man inside.The suspects, who were all wearing masks, were able to get away.The victim suffered a cut to his forecast. He is listed in stable condition at an area hospital.Around 8 p.m., police say an 18-year-old was shot once in the buttocks while on the SEPTA platform near 15th and Market streets in Center City.He was rushed to an area hospital where he's listed in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.Officers are also investigating a shooting that left a 39-year-old man injured in North Philadelphia around 11:49 a.m. on the 2400 block of N. Reese Street. The man is currently listed in stable condition after being shot in the shoulder.Around 3:49 a.m., a 28-year-old man was shot in the chest at Dauphin and Lambert streets. He is currently listed in stable condition at an area hospital.No arrests have been made in connection with these incidents.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.