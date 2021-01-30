fire

4-alarm fire erupts at boardwalk in Ocean City, damages amusement park

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A large 4-alarm fire erupted Saturday morning in Ocean City, New Jersey causing damage to a popular amusement park.

The Action Cam showed firefighters battling the flames shortly after 8 a.m. on the Boardwalk at 10th Street.

Viewer video showed heavy flames and black smoke rising over the boardwalk.

Firefighters could be seen dousing the flames on the roof of a building. Fire crews could be heard yelling at passersby, "Folks, you got to stay back!"

The fire broke out on the stretch of the boardwalk that includes businesses such as The Hamburger Construction Company, Pushpa's Beach Jewelry, k-pop!, Steel's Fudge and Prep's Pizzeria & Dairy Bar.

The Ferris wheel from Playland's Castaway Cove disappeared as the smoke billowed.

Castaway Cove posted a message on its Facebook page saying the amusement park suffered damage. Officials told guests they will rebuild and, for now, they will be using a secondary entrance:

"To our family and loyal guests, we thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. We would like to thank all of the first responders for their hard work and pray for their continued safety throughout today's events. We struggle to comprehend this morning's events and what will be of the next few months, but we can assure you this, WE WILL REBUILD!! We have a secondary entrance that will now be our main entrance for the foreseeable future. We will be open sooner rather than later! For now, hug your loved ones, pray for the first responders and know that we will be back in the spring of 2021!"

There is no word on injuries.

Action News is working to gather more information as this story develops.
