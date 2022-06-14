Health & Fitness

What is a stroke? Risk factors, awareness and care from the experts at Main Line Health

Your chances of surviving a stroke greatly improve when you know how to recognize the warning signs.
Stroke is a leading cause of death in the United States, but your chances of surviving a stroke greatly improve when you know how to recognize the warning signs and take steps to lower your risk of having one.

Survival often hinges on a combination of how quickly treatment is administered and the type of intervention that's available.

The good news is that it's possible to recover from a stroke with minimal complications and long-term disability.

We chat with Dr. Preethi Ramchand, a Vascular Neurologist at Main Line Health for some tips on dealing with advanced stroke care.

Dr. Ramchand explains what happens when a stroke occurs, the importance of timely treatment, and the types of interventions that can help save a person's life.
