Arrest made in Belvedere, Delaware double murder

BELVEDERE, Del. (WPVI) --
Police have made an arrest in a double murder in New Castle County, Delaware.

32-year-old Glenford Blackwood is now charged with killing two people in Belvedere back on June 17.

15-year-old Doris Dorsey and a friend of her family, Vincent DiMenco, were shot to death outside a home on Lloyd Street.

Police do not believe Blackwood had ever met either of the victims, but they say he did know one of the homeowners

He was arrested on Friday afternoon and is being held on $2 million bail.

