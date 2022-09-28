Get a taste of what to expect during restaurant week in Atlantic City

Restaurant Week in Atlantic City will take place October 2nd through the 7th, with over 50 restaurants participating.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- When people think of Atlantic City, most people think of summer.

But there are a lot of great events happening this fall, including the return of Restaurant Week.

Sean Pattwell, Executive Director of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, tells us more about why Atlantic City is the perfect destination for this fall.

We also chat with Patrick Sterr, Executive Director of Fine Dining at the Tropicana Atlantic City, and learn all about the new restaurants now open in AC.

We are also joined by Stephan Johnson, Executive Chef at Dock's Oyster House, the oldest restaurant in Atlantic City.

Chef Johnson gives us a sneak peek at some of the menu items that will be available during restaurant week.