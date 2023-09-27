From concerts and events to iconic dining destinations, there is a lot happening in Atlantic City even after the popular summer months.

Recent investments are helping Atlantic City stand out as a year-round destination

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- If you are looking for something to do, Atlantic City has something for everyone -- all year round!

Travis Lunn, Borgata President and COO, joins Local Spotlight to discuss The Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa's recently transformed MGM Tower and its versatile 9,000-square-foot event space.

This new hospitality venue is available for individuals and businesses to host special events - from bachelorette parties and weddings to company retreats and business functions.

We also chat with Mark Callazzo, the owner of Bar 32, one of the many attractions in Atlantic City.

He tells us about his mouthwatering desserts, which are all made with their housemade chocolate.

Indulge in a double chocolate brownie, brown butter chocolate chip cookie, or homemade cheesecake with chocolate drizzle and pair it with a cocktail, like a chocolate martini.

We are also joined by CRDA (Casino Reinvestment Development Authority) Deputy Executive Director Maisha Moore, who tells us what we can look forward to in Atlantic City.

From concerts and events to iconic dining destinations, there is a lot happening even after the popular summer months.

Visit Atlantic City and enjoy the authentic and exciting experiences available year-round.

To learn more visit AtlanticCityNJ.Com.