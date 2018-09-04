AUTOMOTIVE

REAL ID pre-verification begins in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania's REAL ID registration opens. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on September 4, 2018.

PennDOT begins pre-verifying residents on Tuesday to receive REAL IDs.

This means, when REAL IDs are available in March 2019, customers can apply for their REAL ID online instead of having to go back to the driver license center.

Pennsylvanians will eventually have to show the new kind of ID to board domestic commercial flights, if you don't have a passport or another approved form of identification.

Getting a REAL ID is optional and not necessary to drive.

Beginning October 1, 2020, in order to fly or enter a federal building or military installation that require ID, Pennsylvanians will need a REAL ID compliant driver's license, identification card, or acceptable, alternative ID that's approved by the TSA such as a valid passport or military ID.



In order to pre-qualify, PennDOT will need to verify your identity, your social security number, and your Pennsylvania residency, even if you already have a Pennsylvania driver's license or photo ID card.

PennDOT's 71 Driver's License Centers will be equipped to verify these documents for customers who want a REAL ID.

All documents must be original versions or certified copies (if applicable), no photocopies will be accepted.
PennDOT has released a checklist on what documents you should bring to the license center for pre-verification.

A REAL ID will cost $30. The expiration date of your first REAL ID license or ID card will include any time remaining on your current license or ID card, plus an additional four years.
