Get Ready for Back-to-School with Boscov's

We're getting you ready for back-to-school shopping with everything you need to know to get your kids ready for a fashionable start to the school season.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- From graphic tees to distressed denim, Boscov's is the perfect destination for all your back-to-school shopping for kids and teens.

Boscov's Department Stores CEO Chairman Jim Boscov, Sr. Exec VP of Advertising Milissa Gazda and VP Director of Omnichannel Marketing David Aichenbaum share some of the history Boscov's has in the Philadelphia Market as well as everything we need to know for all the back-to-school trends this year.

For all the must-have looks this season, be sure to visit any of Boscov's stores in the Philadelphia area or visit to Boscovs.com.