Man charged with murder after aunt found dead in Neshaminy State Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the stabbing death of his aunt, who was found dead in a Bucks County park earlier this month.Andrew D. Jennings, of Philadelphia, is charged with murder and other related crimes in the January 8 death of 50-year-old Lisa Jennings.Authorities said Lisa Jennings died as a result of multiple stab wounds to the neck and head.On January 10, investigators executed a search warrant at a home on the 2100 block of East Cambria Street in Philadelphia and believe the homicide occurred within the residence.Investigators believe Jennings traveled from Cambria Street to Neshaminy State Park in the early morning hours of Saturday, January 8.Andrew Jennings was arrested on January 11 for a probation violation and was later charged in connection with the murder.