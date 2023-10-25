At Main Line Health, the focus has always been on putting patients first, ensuring that breast cancer patients are offered the most comprehensive care and support possible -- from diagnosis to follow-up care.
The healthcare team provides patients with clear and understandable information about their diagnosis, treatment options and potential side effects, empowering them to make informed decisions about their care -- before, during and after breast cancer treatment.
Breast cancer treatment often involves a multidisciplinary team of specialists, including surgeons, oncologists, radiation oncologists, genetic specialists and nurses.
Each member of the healthcare team plays a vital role in the patient's care journey.
Dr. Lina Sizer, breast surgeon at Main Line Health, joins us to talk to us about the importance of patient-focused care for breast cancer patients at Main Line Health as well as the support services available.
To learn more visit MainLineHealth.org/WellAheadPhilly.