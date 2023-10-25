Main Line Health provides patients with clear information about breast cancer, empowering them to make informed decisions about their care.

At Main Line Health, the focus has always been on putting patients first, ensuring that breast cancer patients are offered the most comprehensive care and support possible -- from diagnosis to follow-up care.

The healthcare team provides patients with clear and understandable information about their diagnosis, treatment options and potential side effects, empowering them to make informed decisions about their care -- before, during and after breast cancer treatment.

Breast cancer treatment often involves a multidisciplinary team of specialists, including surgeons, oncologists, radiation oncologists, genetic specialists and nurses.

Each member of the healthcare team plays a vital role in the patient's care journey.

Dr. Lina Sizer, breast surgeon at Main Line Health, joins us to talk to us about the importance of patient-focused care for breast cancer patients at Main Line Health as well as the support services available.

To learn more visit MainLineHealth.org/WellAheadPhilly.