Breast Cancer Screenings: How early detection and Penn Medicine's program save lives

Penn Medicine offers the latest guidelines on when women should start getting mammograms and why early detection is so important.

We all know someone who has been impacted by breast cancer, with one in eight women developing it in their lifetime.

This is why annual breast cancer screenings are so important.

Doctor Rebecca Fishman, Breast Surgeon with Penn Medicine - Abramson Cancer Center, discusses the latest guidelines on when women should start getting mammograms and why early detection is so important.

She explains why women are being diagnosed with breast cancer at earlier ages and what is unique about Penn's breast cancer program.

