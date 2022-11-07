Man shot multiple times, killed on SEPTA's Broad Street Line in Philadelphia

The man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was shot 11 times throughout the body, police said.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was fatally shot on Monday afternoon while riding a SEPTA train on the Broad Street Line, Philadelphia police said.

The shooting happened at about 2:40 p.m. near Broad Street and Fairmount Avenue in the city's Francisville section.

The man was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died a short time later.

There was no immediate word on any suspects or arrests.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.