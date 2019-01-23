Burlington County mom accused of suffocating son appears in court

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5098537" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lumberton woman arrested after toddler dies: as seen on Action News at 5 p.m., January 20, 2019

A Burlington County mother who's accused of killing her baby when she passed out on top of him appeared in court Wednesday.Antoinette King appeared via video, from her jail cell.Police say King overdosed on heroin and rolled on top of the 13-month-old boy, smothering him.King was administered Narcan but her son could not be revived.Today, attorneys agreed to postpone the hearing to gather more information.A new court date was set for Friday.-----