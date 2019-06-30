Business

Atlantic City's Haven Nightclub closing this summer

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Haven Nightclub, located inside Atlantic City's Golden Nugget Casino, will be closing later this month.

Officials confirm to Action News that the nightclub will close on July 28, 2019.

"We are incredibly thankful to our customers and team members who have made Haven a thriving nightlife venue," said Tom Pohlman, senior vice president and general manager of Golden Nugget. "We value our employees, their dedication to our company and are working to place them in current open positions."

The nightclub opened in 2013.

Officials say Haven will be transformed into "a unique amenity that will complement the property."
