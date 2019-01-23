New tax impacting Jersey Shore rentals

It's the height of the season when most people start booking their summer shore rentals, but people are being deterred by a new tax that some worry could deal a huge blow to New Jersey's multi-billion dollar tourism industry."We've already heard from many homeowners that their rentals are not as brisk," said homeowner Denise Payne.Payne has been renting her historic home on Long Beach Island for years, but since the 11.265 percent tax went to effect, she said she along with other rental property owners are being killed."That can be an average anywhere from about $300 additional costs for the tax for the week upwards of $1500 or more, depending upon the cost of the rental," said Payne.The tax is affecting owners who rent out their homes or vacation properties along New Jers130-mile mile coastline, even those who have had longstanding arrangements."And that's why we've lost out on a number of rentals because we're supposed to collect this tax and it comes as a surprise to people, some who have rented the same house for years," said Payne.Payne has banded together with other shore property owners to form the New Jersey Shore Rental Coalition, trying to get the law changed."We have about 25 co-sponsors in the legislature that's in the Senate and the assembly and so we're hoping and praying," she said.So far the bill to exempt the state's shore counties from the tax remain in committees up in Trenton, but rental property owners are pushing for this to happen soon.------