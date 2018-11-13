Car slams into bagel shop in Ocean County

Police in Ocean County are investigating a crash where a car slammed into a bagel shop.It happened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Bagels and Beyond Shop located at 1340 Route 72 in Stafford Twp.Police say a 53-year-old female was parking her BMW when she says it did not engage in park. She then went to apply the brakes, however also depressed the accelerator and the vehicle surged forward, striking the window of the shop.The vehicle then continued into the shop before stopping.Two customers inside suffered minor injuries and had to be treated.There is no word on if the driver suffered any injuries.Officials say the building did not sustain any critical structure issues.------