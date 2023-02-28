The role genetics play in cardiovascular health presented | Local Spotlight with Main Line Health

Cardiovascular genetic counseling can help determine which disorders you may be at higher risk for and help prevent or minimize potential problems.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There are many steps we can take to lower our risk for cardiovascular conditions, but there are some factors that are just out of our control.

Some conditions can be inherited or related to genetics.

Cardiovascular genetic counseling can help determine which disorders you may be at higher risk for and help you prevent or minimize potential health problems.

Dr. John Clark, Medical Director of the Cardio-genetics program at Lankenau Heart Institute, part of Main Line Health, joins Local Spotlight to talk more about these factors and how we can monitor and control them.

He talks to us about why it's so important to know the risk factors for heart disease and what we can do to prevent serious cardiovascular conditions.

He also discusses genetic testing and shares details about how Main Line health provides treatment to patients for the full spectrum of aortic conditions.

To learn more visit MainLineHealth.org/WellAheadPhilly.