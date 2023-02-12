Walnut Street Theatre's Longtime Director Presents 'Cat on a Hot Tin Roof'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Famed playwright Tennessee Williams sets 'Cat on a Hot Tin Roof' in the south and turns up the heat.

"The plot basically revolves around lying, deceit, and greed," says Bernard Havard, Producing Artistic Director at the Walnut Street Theatre.

It dives deep into the relationships of a wealthy family.

Alanna Smith plays Maggie "the Cat" in the show.

"It's a family dealing with someone dying," says Smith. "It's a play about succession."

The show is directed by Bernard Havard who's celebrating his 40th season at the Walnut Street Theatre.

Havard says issues arise within the family because Big Daddy, played by Scott Greer, has not written a will and he's got at least $10 million in the bank.

"So the stakes are really high," says Havard.

Matthew Amira plays Brick, the former football star and favorite son.

"Brick sustained a loss. He lost his best friend, Skipper," says Amira.

Brick becomes melancholy over Skipper's death and Amira says his character then struggles with "what it is to be masculine."

"And now he's an absolute alcoholic and Big Daddy tries very hard to pull him out of his alcoholism," says Havard.

Maggie, aka "The Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," is Brick's wife.

"For Maggie, it's about a marriage on the brink of failure, and desperately trying to save it," says Smith of her character.

She describes Maggie as "unafraid" and "sensual."

"And Brick is kind of a monument to absence in the play," says Amira.

And family members are vying over the inheritance.

"Everybody's trying to get what they want in the play," says Amira.

Havard says it's "fascinating" to watch the displays of emotions that Williams has these characters go through and that there are many lessons to be learned from this play.

"The main lesson I think is to love, and to truly love your partner, your family, and support them," says Havard.

'Cat on a Hot Tin Roof' runs February 14th, through March 12 at the Walnut Street Theatre.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof | Tickets

Walnut Street Theatre

825 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107