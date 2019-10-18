What you need to know about Pancreatic Cancer

On Oct. 10, doctors Sanjay S. Reddy, MD, FACS and Namrata (Neena) Vijayvergia, MD joined 6abc for a Facebook Live chat on pancreatic cancer.
Check out part 2 of the chat below.
The good news, though, is that there's hope on the horizon. The pancreatic cancer specialists at Fox Chase Cancer Center, Drs. Sanjay Reddy and Neena Vijayvergia, discuss what you need to know about this complex disease.
At Fox Chase, we take enormous pride in providing world-class care for our patients with pancreatic cancer. If you'd like to make an appointment with one of our pancreatic cancer specialists, request an appointment online or call 888-FOX-CHASE.
About the doctors:
Sanjay S. Reddy, MD, FACS
Assistant Professor and Attending Surgeon in the Department of Surgical Oncology at Fox Chase Cancer Center
Co-Director, Marvin & Concetta Greenberg Pancreatic Cancer Institute
As a surgical oncologist, Reddy specializes in pancreatic cancer, as well as other cancer types such as colorectal, GIST, liver, gall bladder and bile duct, melanoma, neuroendocrine tumors, sarcoma and skin cancers. He has extensive training in traditional open surgery, as well as laparoscopic and robotic techniques. Reddy completed a residency in general surgery at Beth Israel Medical Center in New York and a surgical oncology fellowship at Fox Chase Cancer Center. He is board-certified in both surgery and complex general surgery.
Namrata (Neena) Vijayvergia, MD
Assistant Chief of Gastrointestinal Medical Oncology and Assistant Professor in the Department of Hematology/Oncology at Fox Chase Cancer Center
Vijayvergia is a board-certified medical oncologist who specializes in gastrointestinal cancers, such as pancreatic, colorectal, esophageal, liver, gall bladder and bile duct, neuroendocrine tumors, and stomach cancers. After graduating medical school in India, she completed a residency at Temple University Hospital and a fellowship in hematology/oncology at Fox Chase Cancer Center. Vijayvergia also has an interest in molecular therapeutics research.