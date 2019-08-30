CHEESE LOVERS: You can buy a cheese wheel wedding cake, 72 pound cheese wheel at Costco

Calling all cheese lovers. You can buy a cheese wheel wedding cake or a 72 pound wheel of cheese at Costco.The wedding cake is made of gourmet cheese from around the world and serves up to 150 guests. It costs $440.According to Costco's website, it also sells a 72 pound whole wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano cheese for $899.99. The extravagant wheel is aged for 24 months and imported from Italy.