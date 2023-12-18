Chester County has merry main streets to explore and trail of sweets to follow

The town center of Chester County's Brandywine Valley explodes with vibrancy during the holidays and offers a trail of sweet treats.
From parades to chocolate shops, the towns of Kennett Square, Phoenixville, and West Chester are loaded with attractions and shops during the holiday season and year-round.
From the old-fashioned candy shop of Mrs. Robinson's in Kennett, to the gourmet chocolate shop of Bridge Street Chocolates in Phoenixville, sweets are everywhere.
In West Chester, Kilwin's carries everything from fudge and candy apples to ice cream, and MoJo's Pop Co. makes unique toffee-tossed popcorn and candy treats.
For a festive brewery in town, The Sterling Pig regularly wins prizes for their holiday decorations.
