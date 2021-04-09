Coast Guard rescues man clinging to kayak off coast of Longport, New Jersey

Members of Coast Guard Station Atlantic City, New Jersey rescued a kayaker from the water April 8, 2021. U.S. Coast Guard curtesy photo provided by Margate City Fire Department

LONGPORT, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Coast Guard came to the rescue of a kayaker Thursday who was calling for help off the coast of Longport, New Jersey.Police received a call for a person in the water in distress near Longport Dog Beach and contacted the Coast Guard.A Coast Guard Station Atlantic City 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew arrived on scene.The responding crew found a man clinging onto a submerged kayak. They rescued the man from the water and returned him to shore.Margate City Fire Department arrived on scene to assist the Coast Guard.The kayaker was taken to Shore Memorial Hospital for treatment."The quick response of Station Atlantic City was a vital role in the outcome of this case," said Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Castonguay, the Command Duty Officer of Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay Command Center, in a statement. "Consistent training provides Coast Guard members to be able to respond quickly and efficiently to cases no matter when they occur."