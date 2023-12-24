Del. man continues annual Christmas Eve tradition providing warm clothes to local community

Terrone Warren has spent the last 16 Christmas Eve mornings giving back to the community with an annual coat and jacket drive.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- As the weather continues to get colder, this Wilmington man is providing winter necessities to those who may not have immediate access to them.

Terrone Warren is the owner of Black Visionary Designers Barber Salon.

"We wanted to do what we've always been doing as children, give back to the neighborhood where we grew up," said Warren.

One his main missions with the salon was to give back to the community with selfless values instilled in him by his family.

"What better time than Christmas Eve to give to those that need warmth, that are in need for a coat," said Warren.

This Christmas Eve makes the 16th annual Coat and Jacket Drive where Warren can make an impact as he always hopes to.

"This means love. This barber shop loves us all. If it wasn't for them, there would be a lot of cold people out here," said recipient, Rosetta Manlove.

From children to adults, people were able to walk away with an addition to their winter closet, whether it was a new or used coat.

"When you do give, there's a certain feeling inside you...it inspires people to do the right thing," said Warren.

Warren continues to continue this annual coat drive for as long as he can.

According to Warren, Black Visionary Designers Barber Salon is open all year round, even on holidays.

For more information, check out their Facebook page.