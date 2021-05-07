Food & Drink

Cocktail of the Month - Tito's Rocks and Raspberries

EMBED <>More Videos

Cocktail of the Month: Tito's Rocks and Raspberries - Sponsored by Fine Wine and Good Spirits

Here is your recipe for a perfect sip of spring (and summer), from Fine Wine and Good Spirits.

Tito's Rocks and Raspberries

Ingredients

3 Fresh Raspberries
2 ounces Tito's Handmade Vodka
3/4 ounce Fresh Lemon Juice
Lemon-Lime Soda
1 Lemon Wedge

Directions

1 - Muddle the raspberries in a shaker
2 - Add vodka and lemon juice - Shake and and strain into a highball glass filled with ice
3 - Top with soda
4 - Garnish with lemon wedge
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfwgs
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.