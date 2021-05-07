Cocktail of the Month - Tito's Rocks and Raspberries

Ingredients

Here is your recipe for a perfect sip of spring (and summer), from Fine Wine and Good Spirits.3 Fresh Raspberries2 ounces Tito's Handmade Vodka3/4 ounce Fresh Lemon JuiceLemon-Lime Soda1 Lemon Wedge1 - Muddle the raspberries in a shaker2 - Add vodka and lemon juice - Shake and and strain into a highball glass filled with ice3 - Top with soda4 - Garnish with lemon wedge