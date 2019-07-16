Community & Events

Reading mayor cancels planned gay pride flag-raising ceremony at City Hall

By
Reading Mayor Wally Scott is being accused of discrimination after canceling a gay pride flag-raising ceremony at City Hall on Monday.

The outgoing mayor defends his decision though, saying that while he has nothing against the LGBTQ community, he views displaying the pride flag at City Hall as support for a "movement." Scott said he doesn't believe flags should be raised at City Hall for "movements" of any sort.

Regardless, the LGBT Center of Greater Reading issued a statement, saying, "What was supposed to be a proud and historical moment" turned into "a show of blatant, unacceptable discrimination."

The statement continued, "We are not a cause. We are human beings protected by an anti-discrimination ordinance in the City of Reading."
