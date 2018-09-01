COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Meek Mill, Post Malone headline Made in America Saturday

Meek Mill, Post Malone headline Made in America Saturday. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 7 p.m. on September 1, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The party started right away at Made in America Saturday.

The two-day festival kicked off with loyal fans and new ones.

Anisa Berkowitz of Northeast Philadelphia said, "I come every year actually. I'm such a festival person music that's the vibe everything coming together."

"It's the place to be in Philly, Parkway is the place to be on Labor Day weekend, why not come," said Sarah Wagenveld of West Philadelphia.

Big acts tonight include Meek Mill and Post Malone.

Leading up to them, five stages set up across the Parkway had deejays and musicians playing throughout the day.

There were rides and food.

The ticket only event drew crowds from the area and for some this was a destination event.

This is the seventh Made in America with Philadelphia as the backdrop.

Yury Stolyarvhuk of Warrington said, "The artists, the fact that I do love music, festivals, culture, and the vibe."

Meek Mill is set to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. followed by Post Malone.

Sunday, Nicki Minaj is one of the headliners.
