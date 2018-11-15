Dashcam video shows brazen gun battle between police and suspect in Arkansas

A routine traffic stop turned into a wild shootout in Arkansas.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. --
An Arkansas State Police vehicle was left riddled with bullets after a routine traffic stop turned into a wild roadside shootout.

Authorities say, after 29-year-old Luis Cobos-Cenobio was stopped, he exited his vehicle and engaged police in a gunfight, firing a number of rounds at officers before getting back in his car and speeding away.

He allegedly stopped to let out a female passenger but was later apprehended following a second altercation with police.

Cobos-Cenobio is being detained by ICE on suspicion of being in the country illegally and faces a litany of charges, including attempted capital murder.

The officer, Corporal Brett Thompson, miraculously escaped unharmed during the terrifying attack.

