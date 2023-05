Firefighters donned their water rescue gear to help pull the deer out of a canal.

Deer rescued from canal in Upper Providence Township

UPPER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- First responders in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania worked together to save a deer stuck in the Schuylkill Canal this weekend.

Upper Providence Township Fire and Emergency Services posted pictures of the rescue on Facebook.

Firefighters donned their water rescue gear to help pull the deer out of the canal.

Crews then covered the shivering doe in blankets to warm her.

A Pennsylvania State Game Commission Warden confirmed the deer will be OK.