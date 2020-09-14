3 great ways to discover fall fun in Lancaster County

Lancaster is waiting for you to discover all the hidden treasures of its harvest season. Hit the road for that spontaneous Pennsylvania road trip you've been meaning to take!
You'll likely catch the Amish in the midst of working their fields and will love the variety of seasonal produce and homemade sweets at farmers' markets and roadside stands.
Spend a lazy day strolling the streets of charming towns and villages, or head down to our southern end to explore the rails and trails by the river.
If you're curious about whether or not businesses are open and safe to visit, we want you to know that our local attractions, restaurants, shops and lodging properties have all been working around the clock to ensure that their properties are a safe getaway for you.
Whatever your motivation for visiting, you're sure to find plenty of fall things to do in Lancaster, PA, to help you make the most of the season.
Learn more about our upcoming fall activities below.
- Farmers Markets
Fall is a great time to visit our bountiful farmers markets and roadside stands.
Our markets start bustling bright and early, and are always stocked with produce fresh from the fields, succulent fruits, local meats and cheeses, and the sweetest baked goods. They are also some of the best places to pick up local delicacies like homemade jellies, relishes and chow-chow.
You can even grab a bouquet of fresh flowers, many of which are grown right here in Lancaster County.
- Covered Bridges
Just the sight of the historic covered bridges of Pennsylvania brings to mind thoughts of old charm and romance.
And in Lancaster County - the heart of Pennsylvania Dutch Country - we have plenty of both! Sometimes referred to as "kissing bridges" because of the many couples who have strolled across them over the years, our area offers more than two dozen of these architectural beauties each with its own inviting story.
- Hiking and Biking
Home to well-maintained rail-trails, preserved natural spaces and challenging hikes, Lancaster County is a year-round destination for active travelers.
- And more!
Visit DiscoverLancaster.com for the most up-to-date list of events, activities and attractions that are open during COVID.