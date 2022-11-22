Check out Dunkin's new line of all-day snacks

Dunkin' is known for coffee and donuts, but now you snack on items like avocado toast, bagel minis and bacon grab-bags.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dunkin' is known for coffee and donuts, but now you can grab items like a to-go bag of bacon with eight snackable bite-sized pieces, made traditionally and in a rotating seasonal flavor, which is currently maple sugar snacking bacon.

There's avocado toast too, which Senior Field Marketing Manager Jessica Weissman describes as the perfect fresh pick-me-up any time of day.

The avocado spread is on a sourdough bread, and for a little extra dash of flavor, it's topped with everything bagel seasoning. For an extra, extra dash, you can top it with bacon.

Dunkin' now makes grilled cheese sandwiches, also on toasted sourdough bread, with white cheddar and American cheese.

The bagel minis puts a portable spin on a Dunkin' breakfast favorite.

The minis are round, super poppable bagels, in plain or everything seasoning, stuffed with cream cheese.

While the full all-day snacking menu is new, there are some old favorites too.

The Wake-Up Wrap has been a snacking staple for a decade. The MUNCHKINS have been on the menu for 50 years and remain a customer favorite.

On Thanksgiving morning, look for Adam Joseph and Alicia Vitarelli on the Dunkin' fan cam, with the Dunkin' crew, handing out MUNCHKINS to the crowds lining the parade route.

The Dunkin' signature iced latte comes in a variety of flavors-caramel, mocha and French vanilla, with regular milk and non-dairy options.

And if you're not feeling like coffee refreshers are delicious.

They're made with iced green tea,, flavored fruit concentrate and a little boost of Vitamin B.

You can skip the line by using the Dunkin' mobile ordering app or just stay home and let them deliver.

