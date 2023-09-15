2 suspects stole $600 worth of Pokémon cards from Chester County toy store

Police say they got into Monkey Fish Toys store by smashing the front door with a hammer.

EAST BRADFORD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The search is on for two suspects who broke into a toy store in Chester County and got away with $600 worth of Pokémon cards.

It happened on Sunday at the Monkey Fish Toys store in the Bradford Plaza Shopping Center in the 700 block of Downingtown Pike in East Bradford Township.

Video released on Friday by police shows two men wearing masks rummaging through the store.

Police say they got in by smashing the front door with a hammer.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Chester Borough Police Department Detective Unit at 610-436-1337.