Great homeschooling resources for parents and students

Philadelphia-area school districts and private schools have closed due to the spread of coronavirus.
That means millions of kids are now stuck at home, how can parents fill the time?

Virtual Classrooms:

National Constitution Center
Beginning the week of March 23, National Constitution Center is offering daily live constitutional conversations for middle school, high school, and college students, via Zoom, computer, or phone.

Virtual Zoo School
The Cape May Park & Zoo may be closed but are bringing the ZOO-to-YOU! virtual zoo school Monday through Friday at 11:30 AM.

6abc Weather School
Action News Chief Meteorologist Cecily Tynan explains all things weather. Click here to watch now.

Online Printables: For activities, there are age and grade-appropriate worksheets that you can print off from websites.

Disney Multiplication Table Worksheet
With a little help from Mickey, your student will be able to fill in this multiplication table in no time. Download worksheet.

GreatSchools
Worksheets for students.
www.greatschools.org

Education.com
Worksheets and printables that help children practice key skills.
education.com/worksheets/

Homeschooling Resources:
Scholastic Learn at Home
Pre-K - 9th Grade
Scholastic, the educational company, has launched a free "Learn at Home" website, that has daily courses for students from Pre-K to 9th grade.
scholastic.com

ABCmouse.com
Ages 2-8
Full online curriculum
https://www.abcmouse.com/
Adventure Academy
Ages 8-13
When you're homeschooling your child, bring high-priority subjects to life with an immersive environment and thousands of interactive learning activities!
https://www.adventureacademy.com/

STEAM/STEM:
KiwiCo
Ages: Varies
Subscription based service for monthly projects for kids, delivered to your home.
https://www.kiwico.com/

STEM Live Online Classes
Ages: Varies
This is a small-group class over live video chat. Ongoing Courses meet on a regularly weekly schedule.

Outschool.com

For fun things to do with the kids, click here.

MORE RESOURCES:



Looking for ways to keep your kids busy while they're home from school during the COVID-19 outbreak? Check out our list of free educational resources and activities.

Pre-School and Early Elementary School


Oxford Owl - Free e-books and math games and activities for ages 3-11

BrainPop Junior - Learning tools for STEM, social studies, reading/writing, health and arts for grades K-3

The Space Foundation Discovery Center - STEM lesson plans for ages PreK-20

Mystery Science - Science lessons for grades K-5

Children's Museum Houston - Weather and Science videos and activities for grades PreK-5

Elementary, Middle School and Above



ABCYa - Reading and math games and activities for grades PreK-6

Zearn.org - Math lessons for grades K-5

Disneynature - Movies and complimentary educational materials for grades 2-6

Scratch - Interactive story, game and animation design from the MIT Media Lab, designed for ages 8 to 16 but available for anyone

STMath - Math lessons for grades PreK-8

Prodigy Math - Math programs for grades 1-8

Curriculum Associates - Math and reading activity packs for grades K-8

DK Find Out! - Lessons in subjects such as history, science and coding

Listenwise - Non-fiction audio stories covering ELA, social studies and science for grades 2-12

CommonLit - Reading and writing lessons for grades 3-12

Codecademy - Data science and coding lessons for high school and college students

All Ages



National Geographic Kids Science Lab - Science experiments, videos and articles

National Ocean Service (NOAA) Kids - Science activities and resources for kids and educators

Lunch Doodles with Mo Willems! - Kennedy Center Education Artist-in-Residence Mo Willems explore ways of writing and making with kids of all ages
Scholastic Learn-At-Home Resources - Learning experiences for K-9

Greg Tang Math - Math games and resources for all ages

SciShow Kids - Videos explaining scientific concepts for young, curious minds

Frontiers for Young Minds - Science articles written by scientists and reviewed by kids

The Kid Should See This - STEAM, history, and culture-focused videos for kids of all ages

Imagineering in a Box - Lessons on theme park design and engineering via Walt Disney Imagineering, Pixar and Khan Academy

BBC Bitesize - Lessons covering math, English, science and more for ages 3-16+

BrainPop - Learning tools covering a variety of subjects

BreakoutEDU - Immersive learning games for grades K-12

Wonderopolis - Educational articles for grades K-12

XtraMath - Math programs for students, parents and teachers

How Stuff Works - Educational videos exploring the world around us

Code.org - Computer science lessons for grades K-12

Typing.com - Keyboarding, digital literacy, and coding lessons for all ages

IXL - Lessons in math, language arts, science, social studies and Spanish for grades PreK-12

Greatminds.org - Math, ELA and science for grades K-12

KCET At-Home Learning - Educational resources from PBS SoCal | KCET, in partnership with LAUSD and in collaboration with California PBS stations for grades PreK-12

California Academy of Sciences - Apps, immersive interactives, and engaging videos covering a variety of science topics

Bill Nye the Science Guy - Educational videos covering life, physical and planetary sciences

NASA STEM @ Home for Students - STEM articles and activities for grades K-12+
Gizmos - Simulations exploring concepts in math and science for grades 3-12

PhET Interactive Simulations - Interactive simulations for science and math

Khan Academy - Lessons on grammar, science, history and math for grades K-12

Professor Egghead Science Academy - Interactive lessons on science and engineering

Quill.org - Writing and grammar activities for grades K-12

Quizlet - Flash cards, quizzes and games for languages, arts and humanities, social science, computer skills, science and math

Duolingo - Language education for 35 languages

Additional Resources (may require purchase or subscription)



The weekly ChopChop Kids Club newsletter as an at-home cooking curriculum to support kids' learning, to help keep them calm and busy.

Pre-school Inspirations - Lesson plans for toddlers

Other Goose - Lessons for ages 2-7

ABCmouse - Reading, math, science and art curriculum for ages 2-8

Reading IQ - Books for kids of all reading levels, ages 2-12

Raz-Kids - Literacy and reading comprehension at various levels in English and Spanish for grades K-5

Epic! - Books, learning videos and quizzes for ages 12 and under

Amplify - ELA, math and science curriculum for grades K-8

Adventure Academy - Reading, math and science games and videos for ages 8-13

Vooks - Read-aloud animated books and complimentary lesson plans

Book Creator - Creative book builder for students and teachers

Conjuguemos - Language education for Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Korean and Latin

Mango - Language education for 70 languages

PandaTree - Spanish and Mandarin Chinese language education for ages 2-17

