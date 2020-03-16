Philadelphia-area school districts and private schools have closed due to the spread of coronavirus.
That means millions of kids are now stuck at home, how can parents fill the time?
For activities, there are age and grade-appropriate worksheets that you can print off from websites.
Online Printables:
GreatSchools
www.greatschools.org
Education.com
Worksheets and printables that help children practice key skills
education.com/worksheets/
Homeschooling Resources:
Scholastic Learn at Home
Pre-K - 9th Grade
Scholastic, the educational company, has launched a free "Learn at Home" website, that has daily courses for students from Pre-K to 9th grade.
scholastic.com
ABCmouse.com
Ages 2-8
Full online curriculum
https://www.abcmouse.com/
Adventure Academy
Ages 8-13
When you're homeschooling your child, bring high-priority subjects to life with an immersive environment and thousands of interactive learning activities!
https://www.adventureacademy.com/
STEAM/STEM:
KiwiCo
Ages: Varies
Subscription based service for monthly projects for kids, delivered to your home.
https://www.kiwico.com/
STEM Live Online Classes
Ages: Varies
This is a small-group class over live video chat. Ongoing Courses meet on a regularly weekly schedule.
Outschool.com
Things to Do with Kids at Home
