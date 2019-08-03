El Paso shooting: Trump, politicians respond to reports of active shooter near Texas mall

EL PASO, Tex. -- President Trump and Texas politicians are tweeting their support for the City of El Paso after reports of an active shooter near a local mall.

The El Paso Police Department first reported there was an active shooter in the area of Hawkins and Gateway East, near the Cielo Vista Mall at 10:03 am.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police responding to reports of multiple active shooters near El Paso mall

About an hour later, police said there were several reports of multiple shooters.

President Donald Trump has responded to the reports of the shooting, saying "God be with you all."



Rep. Veronica Escobar and El Paso-based presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke both responded.

"Truly heartbreaking," O'Rourke said. "Stay safe El Paso."



"Utterly heartbroken by the developing news in El Paso," Escobar tweeted. "Monitoring the situation and in communication with our law enforcement. Please stay safe."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beto o'rourkemass shootingactive shooterpoliticsu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Real facts about Real ID as October 1, 2020 nears
El Paso shooting: At least 18 dead, dozens injured: LIVE COVERAGE
Neighbors raise over $50K to help disabled man keep home
Oh No! Could the Phillie Phanatic become a free agent?
AccuWeather: Pop Up Thunderstorms
Girl, 4, escapes hail of bullets targeted at father in East Mt. Airy: Police
Fan who threw 96 mph pitch lands MLB contract
Show More
Historical marker in memory of lynching victim goes missing
Collapsing cliff claims 3 lives along beach
Police locate mother of abandoned baby in Upper Darby
Search for missing mother and endangered baby in Philadelphia area
'Philly Free Streets' closes Broad Street to traffic
More TOP STORIES News