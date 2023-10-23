Walnut Street Theatre's 215th season kicks off with 'Elvis - A Musical Revolution'

Walnut Street Theatre is kicking off its 215th season with a musical featuring 'The King,' with moves that will leave audiences all shook up.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Elvis - A Musical Revolution is making its Philadelphia premiere at the Walnut Street Theatre.

"It's a really cool character to embody," says Lucas Pastrana, who plays Elvis Presley. "One of the most iconic things about Elvis was his look and his style."

And of course, the music is also iconic. Pastrana says many of Elvis' classic songs are performed in the musical, like "That's All Right, Mama," "Jailhouse Rock," and "Love Me Tender."

The show starts in 1968, right before Elvis performs his comeback special.

Pastrana says audiences will see Elvis questioning his life choices.

"He's about to take this huge risk performing for a live audience," he says.

Pivotal moments in Elvis' life are portrayed through flashbacks.

"We see Elvis in many different forms. We see him as a performer. We see him as just a regular guy trying to navigate his life," says Pastrana.

And that includes his relationship with his manager, Colonel Parker.

Pastrana says Parker thinks more about "financial gain" than being a passionate fan of Elvis' music.

Jenna Pastuszek plays Dixie Locke Emmons, who she describes as Elvis' first serious girlfriend.

"We really see Dixie kind of push him towards his goals and his dreams," says Pastrana.

"She was with him when he recorded his first songs at Sun Records," says Pastuszek.

That same actress also takes on the iconic role of Priscilla Presley.

"They have an untraditional love story," she says.

"There's a lot of love there, but there's also a lot of conflict between them," says Pastrana.

"It's an experience unlike any other," he says. "I can live that like rockstar fantasy through him in a way."

"Lucas is a dreamboat," says Pastuszek. "So I hope audiences come and have fun."

Elvis - A Musical Revolution runs through November 5 at the Walnut Street Theatre.

Elvis - A Musical Revolution

Walnut Street Theatre

825 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107